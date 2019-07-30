100+ juvenile offenders to graduate high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 100 students in juvenile jails across the state will get their high school diplomas when a graduation ceremony takes place Wednesday in Columbia.

The State Department of Juvenile Justice says getting a high school diploma is an important step to show juvenile offenders that education can bring opportunities and change the direction of their lives.

The D.J.J. said nearly two-thirds of juvenile offenders in custody are in eighth or ninth grade and many are on track to finish high school.

