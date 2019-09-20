114.4 pounds of marijuana found in luggage area of commercial bus on I-95

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – Sheriff’s deputies seized 114.4 pounds of marijuana from the luggage area of a commercial bus on I-95.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Unit stopped a commercial passenger bus at about 7:20 a.m. on Friday for a moving violation. The stop was on Interstate 95 near the 152-mile marker in Timmonsville.

During the stop, a narcotics detection canine was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the luggage area. Members of the Criminal Enforcement Unit conducted a probable cause search of the luggage area and found three large suitcases, which contained a total field weight of 114.4 pounds of Marijuana.

No arrests were made at the scene and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Sheriff William C. Barnes said, “I am especially proud of the work of these specially trained officers within the Criminal Enforcement Unit. Their efforts to stop drug trafficking within Florence County will save the lives of countless citizens.”