13-year-old hit by car walking to bus stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police said a 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while walking to the bus stop.

Family told WSPA-TV that the boy always walked with his 8-year-old sister to the bus stop before walking to his school, League Academy. Witnesses reported that the boy was hit by a Chrysler PT Cruiser who came off North Pleasantburg Drive.

Greenville Police Department spokesperson Donald Porter said initially they thought the crash was tied to a road rage incident Wednesday morning on Rutherford Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Porter said the vehicles involved were described as a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a silver car, possibly a Honda, but after further investigation, police said they are unsure they are connected.

“Early indications of this stated there was a second car involved, but as we are investigating we are not so sure. We aren’t saying there was or wasn’t. That’s something we are looking into to determine,” Greenville Police Lt. Alan Johnson said.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said power lines were damaged as a result of the crash, resulting in power outages near the scene.

Duke Energy crews have been working to restore power, but police said the process may be delayed as their Traffic Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver, or the whereabouts of the silver car, should call (864) 271-5333.