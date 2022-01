ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake in Richland County Tuesday night.

According to reports, this is the 13th earthquake reported in the area since December 27, 2021.

The earthquake took place around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and was recorded as a 1.3 magnitude quake. It was center 5.7 miles SSE of Elgin, SC.

