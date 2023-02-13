GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department said a 14-year-old died early Sunday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the chest.

Officers said they responded to Colonial Heights Apartments located at Colonial Avenue around 12:57 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered the teenager lying on the living room floor.

Officials began performing CPR but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police learned that the victim located the homeowner’s handgun and accidentally discharged a round.

After conducting interviews with the homeowner and a witness, investigators determined that the death was accidental.

According to the coroner, the witness said that Davis found the gun in a kitchen cabinet and began to play with it while singing.

“This is nothing short of an absolute tragic event that has claimed this young person’s life. It should send a loud message to adults that our children must be protected from having access to weapons whether loaded or unloaded. And, they must be educated from an early age that guns are not toys and should be respected. My thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family,” Fowler said.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager as Zakius Joshua Davis.