14-year-old girl killed after car with 6 juveniles runs stop sign

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was killed in a wreck Wednesday after a car with six juveniles inside did not stop at a stop sign, South Carolina authorities said.

Hailee Pacheco was not wearing a seat belt and was in the backseat when she was killed, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement.

The car the teen was in ran a stop sign and was hit by a second car driving on state Highway 28 near Walhalla around 6 a.m. Wednesday, troopers said.

The conditions of the other five people in the car with the girl killed were not released.

Troopers said they continue to investigate the wreck.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES