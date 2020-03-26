14-year-old girl killed after car with 6 juveniles runs stop sign

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was killed in a wreck Wednesday after a car with six juveniles inside did not stop at a stop sign, South Carolina authorities said.

Hailee Pacheco was not wearing a seat belt and was in the backseat when she was killed, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement.

The car the teen was in ran a stop sign and was hit by a second car driving on state Highway 28 near Walhalla around 6 a.m. Wednesday, troopers said.

The conditions of the other five people in the car with the girl killed were not released.

Troopers said they continue to investigate the wreck.