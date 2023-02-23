ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning in Belton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. at Willingham Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located the teenager.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Elijah Delbert Allen Sergent, of Belton.

Investigators said Sergent was inside a residence when hit by a bullet from outside in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Sergent’s death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Deputies are on the scene investigating what led up to the teenager’s death.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.