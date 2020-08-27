14th S. Carolina inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials have reported the system’s 14th inmate death associated with COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections said 63-year-old Gary Clifton Hamilton died Wednesday at an outside hospital after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

The corrections agency said Hamilton had several underlying medical conditions.

Hamilton had previously been housed at McCormick Correctional Institution, where 36 prisoners and 12 staff members have tested positive so far.

Across state facilities, 1,477 prisoners have contracted the virus, with 857 active cases.

Prison officials said they are extending suspensions on visitation, volunteer and work programs through the end of September.