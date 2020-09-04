15-year-old drowns in South Carolina creek following a bridge-jumping accident

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a 15-year-old drowned along South Rabon Creek in Laurens County, Thursday afternoon.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the drowning happened along Wilsontown Road.

The coroner identified the victim as 15-year-old Max Hofbauer from Greenville.

In a report from the Associated Press, officials say Hofbauer was with friends when he jumped off a bridge into the creek and never resurfaced.

The Hickory Tavern Fire Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville dive team, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is set for Friday.