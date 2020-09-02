1,500 agribusiness jobs coming to rural SC opportunity zone

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 1,500 agribusiness jobs are coming to a rural pocket of South Carolina in what officials are calling the largest such investment in the country that’s part of an opportunity zone.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday the $314 million investment would be a boon to Hampton County.

Officials said the “agriculture technology campus” would include greenhouses for locally grown produce like tomatoes and leafy greens, as well as a 150,000-square-foot distribution center and packing facility.

Opportunity zones offer tax incentives when profits are re-invested into businesses located in places that are generally starved from outside investment.