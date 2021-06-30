$150M in local projects returned to South Carolina’s $11B budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have wasted little time returning more than $150 million in local projects into the state budget after Governor Henry McMaster removed the items through his vetoes last week.

The House and Senate overrode 10 of Gov. McMaster’s 15 vetoes during a special session Tuesday. The House took less than an hour, while the Senate took just over an hour.

The state’s nearly $11 billion spending plan for the next fiscal year starts Thursday.

It includes raises for a wide swath of state employees, from teachers to troopers.

It also has money to repair college buildings, construct rural schools and offer 4-year-old kindergarten for all at-risk children in South Carolina.