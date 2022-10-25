COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep.

The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

According to SCDPPPS, the goal of the sweep is to “locate and apprehend wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang members, violent offenders, and offenders who have violated their conditions of supervision.”

SCDPPPS Director said that it is “important that we rehabilitate offenders under our supervision to become productive citizens,” but also important to “hold accountable offenders that refuse to comply with the conditions established by the Courts and Parole Board.”