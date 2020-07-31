15th circuit court to resume trials since closing due to the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 15th circuit court will be one of the first in the state to resume jury trials during the pandemic.

Jury Simmons will include a COVID-19 questionnaire. Anyone who has been exposed or is showing symptoms will not be allowed in the courtroom.

Temperature checks will happen every day, jurors must wear masks at all times, and they will also be spaced at least 6 ft. apart.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says anyone afraid of catching the virus may avoid their summons. He suggests all jurors respond to the court.

“If you have any questions on that, I would dial the number that will go to clerk’s office and they will be able to help,” said Richardson.

Twelve jurors and alternates will be selected on August 10th with trials resuming the following day.