Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most highly ranked beers South Carolina from BeerAdvocate.

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in South Carolina using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which South Carolina breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#18. Benford Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #100. Old Nitrolee (Hefeweizen)

#17. Low Tide Brewing

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #99. Tie One Off (American IPA)

#16. Thomas Creek Brewery

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #90. Trifecta IPA (American IPA)

#15. Southern Barrel Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #82. Frozen Barrel Milk Stout (Sweet / Milk Stout)

#14. Carolina Bauernhaus

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #79. Keowee (Flanders Oud Bruin)

#13. RJ Rockers Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #60. The Palmetto Trail Ale (American Pale Ale)

#12. New South Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #45. Dirty Myrtle (Imperial IPA)

#11. Frothy Beard Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #42. Sip Sip Pass Pass IPA (American IPA)

#10. Commonhouse Aleworks

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 2

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #46. Park Circle Pale (American Pale Ale)

— #66. Wise One (Hefeweizen)

#9. Seminar Brewing

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 2

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #13. Citrocity (American IPA)

— #47. Pixels (American IPA)

#8. Legal Remedy Brewing

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 4

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #56. World Court Mocha Blonde Stout (American Stout)

— #57. Pro Bono Vanilla Porter (Imperial Porter)

— #59. Justice Juice IPA (American IPA)

#7. Holy City Brewing

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 4

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #27. Yeast Wrangler (Imperial IPA)

— #87. Oyster Stout (Irish Dry Stout)

— #89. Overly Friendly IPA (American IPA)

#6. COAST Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 5

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #5. Boy King Double IPA (Imperial IPA)

— #15. Bulls Bay Oyster Stout (Foreign / Export Stout)

— #20. Rye Knot Brown (American Brown Ale)

#5. Revelry Brewing Co

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 6

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #40. Backoff Warchild (Imperial IPA)

— #62. Funkmaster (Brett Beer)

— #70. Oh My Darlyn! (Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy)

#4. Birds Fly South Ale Project

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 9

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #23. 1320 Hampton Avenue DIPA (Imperial IPA)

— #24. Paper Airplanes (Wild Ale)

— #34. Bourbon Barrel Aged Wolves In The Piano (American Imperial Stout)

#3. Charles Towne Fermentory

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 9

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #4. Sungazer (New England IPA)

— #6. Sungazer – Double Dry-Hopped (New England IPA)

— #18. Mars Express (American Pale Ale)

#2. Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 15

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #9. Order of Magnitude (Fruited Kettle Sour)

— #10. Viridi Rex (Imperial IPA)

— #32. Peanut Butter & Jelly (American Brown Ale)

#1. Westbrook Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 36

– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:

— #1. Mexican Cake – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)

— #2. Mexican Coffee Cake (American Imperial Stout)

— #3. Mexican Cake (American Imperial Stout)