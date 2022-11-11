In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in South Carolina using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which South Carolina breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#18. Benford Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #100. Old Nitrolee (Hefeweizen)
#17. Low Tide Brewing
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #99. Tie One Off (American IPA)
#16. Thomas Creek Brewery
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #90. Trifecta IPA (American IPA)
#15. Southern Barrel Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #82. Frozen Barrel Milk Stout (Sweet / Milk Stout)
#14. Carolina Bauernhaus
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #79. Keowee (Flanders Oud Bruin)
#13. RJ Rockers Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #60. The Palmetto Trail Ale (American Pale Ale)
#12. New South Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #45. Dirty Myrtle (Imperial IPA)
#11. Frothy Beard Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 1
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #42. Sip Sip Pass Pass IPA (American IPA)
#10. Commonhouse Aleworks
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 2
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #46. Park Circle Pale (American Pale Ale)
— #66. Wise One (Hefeweizen)
#9. Seminar Brewing
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 2
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #13. Citrocity (American IPA)
— #47. Pixels (American IPA)
#8. Legal Remedy Brewing
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 4
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #56. World Court Mocha Blonde Stout (American Stout)
— #57. Pro Bono Vanilla Porter (Imperial Porter)
— #59. Justice Juice IPA (American IPA)
#7. Holy City Brewing
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 4
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #27. Yeast Wrangler (Imperial IPA)
— #87. Oyster Stout (Irish Dry Stout)
— #89. Overly Friendly IPA (American IPA)
#6. COAST Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 5
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #5. Boy King Double IPA (Imperial IPA)
— #15. Bulls Bay Oyster Stout (Foreign / Export Stout)
— #20. Rye Knot Brown (American Brown Ale)
#5. Revelry Brewing Co
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 6
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #40. Backoff Warchild (Imperial IPA)
— #62. Funkmaster (Brett Beer)
— #70. Oh My Darlyn! (Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy)
#4. Birds Fly South Ale Project
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 9
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #23. 1320 Hampton Avenue DIPA (Imperial IPA)
— #24. Paper Airplanes (Wild Ale)
— #34. Bourbon Barrel Aged Wolves In The Piano (American Imperial Stout)
#3. Charles Towne Fermentory
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 9
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #4. Sungazer (New England IPA)
— #6. Sungazer – Double Dry-Hopped (New England IPA)
— #18. Mars Express (American Pale Ale)
#2. Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 15
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #9. Order of Magnitude (Fruited Kettle Sour)
— #10. Viridi Rex (Imperial IPA)
— #32. Peanut Butter & Jelly (American Brown Ale)
#1. Westbrook Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in South Carolina: 36
– Highest ranked beers in South Carolina:
— #1. Mexican Cake – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)
— #2. Mexican Coffee Cake (American Imperial Stout)
— #3. Mexican Cake (American Imperial Stout)