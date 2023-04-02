SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- An 18-wheeler flipped over on top of a Ford Mustang in Spartanburg on Wednesday.

Officers said an 18-wheeler was traveling east on John B. White Sr. Blvd. and Reidville Road towards Blackstock Road.

The driver of the truck was attempting to make a right turn onto Blackstock Road when it overturned.

The driver of the Ford was waiting at the traffic light on Blackstock Road, in the left turn lane, attempting to turn on John B. White Sr. Blvd and Reidville Road when the trailer landed on the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued a citation.

Upon arrival, officers said they saw an 18-wheeler turned over in the middle of the road.

Officers said the driver of the 18-wheeler was momentarily trapped but was not injured and that the driver of the Ford Mustang was trapped for over an hour.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was able to talk to first responders until she was able to get out of the car.

She was transported to the hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the intersection is clear but there are still officials on the scene removing the remaining sections of the trailer. All debris should be cleared shortly.