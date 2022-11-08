COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken.

The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday.

The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven on Highway 106 West, while one of the $50,000 tickets was sold at the Loves Travel Stop on Sutton Ridge Lane, both in Fort Mill.

The other $50,000 ticket was sold at the 3 Way Food Mart on Richland Avenue in Aiken.

The odds of winning $1 million are one in 11,688,054 and the odds of winning $50,000 are one in 913,129.