Earthquake recorded near Columbia upgraded to 3.3 magnitude

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- An earthquake recorded near Columbia on Monday afternoon has been upgraded to a 3.3 magnitude.

It was originally reported as a 2.7 magnitude earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey said the small earthquake registered at 2:18 P.M. just outside of Elgin, S.C.

The USGS has updated the earthquake intensity to an M3.3: https://t.co/PY6s0297Mg https://t.co/AiM1pMf4I1 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) December 27, 2021

Some Twitter users reported feeling the shake, but no injuries or damage have been reported.

*This story may be updated as new details become available.