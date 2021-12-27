Earthquake recorded near Columbia upgraded to 3.3 magnitude

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- An earthquake recorded near Columbia on Monday afternoon has been upgraded to a 3.3 magnitude.

It was originally reported as a 2.7 magnitude earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey said the small earthquake registered at 2:18 P.M. just outside of Elgin, S.C.

Some Twitter users reported feeling the shake, but no injuries or damage have been reported.

*This story may be updated as new details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES