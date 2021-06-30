2 arrested after 7 vulnerable adults found in South Carolina mobile home

CROSS HILL, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Investigators say two people in South Carolina have been arrested after deputies found they were running a center for at least seven vulnerable adults in a mobile home without a license.

Laurens County deputies say they started looking into the home in Cross Hill after investigating a suicide in the front yard last week.

Deputies called it a “makeshift transitional home.”

They say the single-wide mobile home did not have adequate sleeping space for the seven vulnerable adults, wasn’t licensed to care for them, and wasn’t up to building code.

“This residence was functioning as a ‘business.’ I am concerned about the care and supervision these vulnerable individuals received while residing here. We are monitoring this situation closely and working with DHEC and the Department of Mental Health,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

Owners of the transitional home, Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James, of Inman, were arrested and charged with 6 counts of Knowing and Willful Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.