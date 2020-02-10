2 arrested after children test positive for drugs in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested after three children tested positive for drugs in Myrtle Beach.

Brandi Lynn Schwartz and Steven Allen Schwartz were arrested and charged in the case, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Warrants obtained by News13 state that officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the 7600 block of N. Ocean Boulevard on January 7 for a report of child neglect. Three children were placed into emergency protective custody “due to the extreme unsanitary living conditions that were provided” by the suspects.

Steven Allen Schwartz (left) and Brandi Lynn Schwartz (right). Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The children were drug screened by a hair follicle test while in the custody of the SC Department of Social Services, according to the warrants. All three children tested positive for opioids and methamphetamines.

The warrants also said that each suspect is charged with “children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.”

