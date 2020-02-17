2 arrested after drug complaints at Florence Bojangles’ restaurant

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested after drug complaints at a Florence Bojangles’ restaurant.

Agents with Florence Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit “conducted surveillance at a local Bojangles’ in Florence, in reference to several drug complaints” on February 12, the police department said. The complaints alleged that the manager of the restaurant, identified by police as Terrence Tisdale, was “distributing illegal drugs from the location.”

Police said Tisdale and another employee, identified as Maurice Lamont Ellis, were seen leaving the restaurant in a Nissan Maxima and a traffic stop was conducted on the car.

Terrence Devon Tisdale (left) and Maurice Lamont Ellis, Sr. (right). Photos: Florence County Detention Center.

An investigation led to charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana for both Tisdale and Ellis. Tisdale was also charged with driving under suspension and police say before this incident, he was out on bond for a previous drug charge.

Tisdale and Ellis were booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

Tisdale, 45, of Florence, was booked around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 13, booking records show. Tisdale remains in the center as of 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Ellis, 36, of Florence, was booked into the center around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 and released around 5 p.m. the same day, according to booking records.

