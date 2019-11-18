2 charged after hand grenade, meth, ammunition found during traffic stop in SC

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said two men were arrested after they were found in possession of a hand grenade, drugs and ammunition during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to police department news release, officers stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on Breazeale Street near the intersection of Poplar Avenue in the Mill Village area of Belton at around 10:45 a.m.

The driver, Dusty Ricky Ashley, 58, of Belton, was reportedly driving on a license that was suspended indefinitely.

A records check also found that Ashley was a violent drug offender, who was possibly armed and dangerous and revealed that he had previously made threats toward law enforcement officers.

Ashley was taken into custody for the traffic violations.

According to the release, a passenger in the vehicle, Jaivaro Eugene Dixon, 42, of Honea Path, was also interviewed by officers.

The officers noted inconsistencies in Dixon’s story.

Officers also found a pipe in Dixon’s pocket and a search of the vehicle revealed a baggie full of a powdered substance believed to be methamphetamine.

After both suspects were in custody, officers found a hand grenade, a small amount of handgun ammunition and a shotgun shell in the vehicle.

Police called the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad to take custody of the hand grenade.

The drugs and ammunition were seized as evidence, according to the release.

An investigation into how the two suspects were able to get the grenade is still under investigation.

Both Ashley and Dixon were taken to the Anderson County Detention Center and were both charged with drug and weapons law violations.

According to the release, both remain in jail pending their appearance in bond court.