2 charged with homicide in SC for 3-year-old’s death

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two people in South Carolina were charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

News outlets report Jerry and Ariel Robinson were arrested Tuesday for the death of Victoria Rose Smith.

Simpsonville spokesperson Justin Lee Campbell says police responded to a residence in the city Thursday in reference to an unresponsive child.

Victoria was then taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Greenville County Coroner has ruled her death a homicide by blunt-force injuries.

The relationship between Victoria and the Robinsons was not immediately clear.

If convicted, they face 20 years to life in prison.

