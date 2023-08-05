NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A family of four from Apex, North Carolina were injured as the stairway they were walking on collapsed at Sea Cabin Condos Friday night in North Myrtle Beach, police said.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson, the spokesperson for the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, said they were dispatched in reference to a collapsed stairwell at about 10:13 p.m. Upon officers’ arrival, they noticed a second story stairway column broken and hanging down to the first floor of the apartment building.

Wilkinson said law enforcement immediately checked on the patients and found that Mrs. Shill, the mother, had struck her head and complained of arm and shoulder pain. The father and the two children aged two and four appeared to be fine.

Horry County EMS took the patients to Grand Strand Hospital and their current condition was not revealed. Wilkinson did add that their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The incident is under investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue, according to Wilkinson.

