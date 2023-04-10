ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two children from Summerville were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Easter Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2017 GMC Terrain was traveling east on US Highway 178 in Orangeburg County when the SUV ran off the road and struck a ditch and tree.

Trooper Bolt said the crash happened about four miles east of Bowman.

The 27-year-old driver was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries. Two children, ages 3 and 6, were killed in the crash.

Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle said the children, Ariyannah Crosby and Saniya Stevens, were from Summerville.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.