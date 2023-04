Crews respond after a car hits a home on E Blackstock Road in Spartanburg on Saturday.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A car that drove into a home in Spartanburg left two people dead and one person injured on Saturday, according to the Roebuck Fire Department Chief.

The Spartanburg County Coroner also responded to the scene.

According to the coroner, the car drove into a home on East Blackstock Road.

