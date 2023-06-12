BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash on Highway 46 in Bluffton left two people dead and another injured early Sunday morning.
According to the Bluffton Township Fire District, around 4:30 a.m., multiple agencies responded to May River Road and Linden Park Drive after a cell phone notification alerted dispatchers of a possible severe car crash.
On the scene, agencies discovered that two individuals died after being ejected from an SUV. A third passenger was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters.
After being rescued, the passenger was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah with life-threatening injuries.
Crews worked to clear the scene until 8:30 a.m. when the road was reopened to traffic.
None of the individuals have been identified at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are investigating.