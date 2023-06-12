BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash on Highway 46 in Bluffton left two people dead and another injured early Sunday morning.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District, around 4:30 a.m., multiple agencies responded to May River Road and Linden Park Drive after a cell phone notification alerted dispatchers of a possible severe car crash.

On the scene, agencies discovered that two individuals died after being ejected from an SUV. A third passenger was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters.

(Bluffton Township Fire District)

After being rescued, the passenger was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah with life-threatening injuries.

Crews worked to clear the scene until 8:30 a.m. when the road was reopened to traffic.

None of the individuals have been identified at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are investigating.