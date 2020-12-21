2 dead, 1 wounded in S.C. convenience store shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials are looking for a man who they say shot at three others at a convenience store in North Columbia on Saturday.

Richland County sheriff’s say 31-year-old James Jamar Toatley as a suspect in the shooting. Deputies say one of the men who was killed got into an argument with Toatley at the store around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Toatley drew a gun and began firing. One man died before he could be taken to a hospital. Another died at a hospital, while a third wounded man remains hospitalized.

None of the victims have been named. Officials say Toatley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.