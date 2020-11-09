2 dead, 4 wounded after separate incidents in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two people are dead and four others wounded after separate incidents on the same morning in one South Carolina city.

The Rock Hill Herald reports that police are still looking for a man accused of shooting four people at a bar in the early morning hours in Rock Hill.

The suspect was on probation after recently being released from prison. He was not permitted to use a firearm. The Herald also reports that deputies are investigating a death after a four-and-a-half-hour standoff at a home in Rock Hill.

A police officer was also reportedly wounded after shots were fired.