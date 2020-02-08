2 dead after crash on Southport Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died and three others were injured in a crash in Spartanburg County, Friday night.

The crash happened on SC-295, also known as Southport Road, around 10:12pm Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said one car crossed the center line and struck the other.

One victim died at the scene while another died at the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 18-year-old Mia Stokes of Charlotte, North Carolina and 20-year-old Grace Revels of Lancaster, South Carolina.

Both Stokes and Revels were students at University of South Carolina Union.

“Our campus and community is absolutely devastated and heartbroken over this news,” said a USC Union spokesperson. “Our first priority at this moment is to extend our compassion and condolences to their family and friends. We ask everyone to keep our campus and their families in your thoughts and prayers in the days to come.”

Both drivers and a passenger were injured and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment.