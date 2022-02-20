2 dead following fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

According to the Twitter page of Master Gary with SCHP, the crash happened on White Horse Road near Danhardt Street.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash was between an 18-wheeler and a vehicle.

The coroner’s office said both occupants of the vehicle were produced dead by paramedics upon arrival.

Officials said the roadway is blocked, to avoid the area and find a different route.

Details are limited at this time.