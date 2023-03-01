GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in the parking lot of an Upstate plant.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 6:55 a.m. to a shooting with injuries at the Timken Plant in Gaffney.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot and a man that appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the victim and suspect knew each other and both worked at Timken.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office responded to the hospital as both the victim and the suspect died from their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Timken said it is “focused on supporting our employees at this time and will have grief counselors on-site to provide assistance.”

The company also said operations were ceased for the day but grief counselors would be on-site.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Investigator Jordan Cutchin at (864) 489-4722.