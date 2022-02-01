2 die from injuries after weekend fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two people have died at the hospital from their injuries following a weekend fire in Greenville.

The fire broke out around 5:15pm Saturday at a vacant building on Mayberry Street near Unity Park.

Three people in the building were taken to the hospital. All were transferred to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said two of the three died from their injuries Monday afternoon.

The coroner identified the victims as 21-year-old Carol Marie Dean and 37-year-old Damon Edward Zamora.

The fire remains under investigation.