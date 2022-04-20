FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two former SCDC correctional officers are facing time in federal prison after they allegedly conspired to distribute methamphetamine inside Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Joseph Bailey Jr. (29) and Xavier Capers (28) were both indicted after SCDC staff found a bag containing about 400 grams of methamphetamine inside the prison.

The drugs were in a bag that was handled by the two men.

“Correctional officers are held to a higher standard and are entrusted to ensure a safe environment by supervising inmate behavior and enforcing regulations such as keeping contraband – in this case “meth” – out of prisons,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.

Both Bailey and Capers are each facing a minimum 10-year sentence if found guilty.