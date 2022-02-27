ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C.. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) is investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured on St. Helena Island.

According to the BCSO, a shooting was reported near the Penn Center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Sunday.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered that two people were wounded in the shooting. Both are being treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A portion of the road was shut down, but appears to have reopened.



Beaufort County deputies say there does not appear to be a public safety threat.