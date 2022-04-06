ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting at an Anderson County business Tuesday night and the suspected shooter is dead.

The shooting happened just after 10:30pm at the FRÄNKISCHE plant on AM Ellison Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said one of the two shooting victims is in critical condition.

According to Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, employees at the plant ran across the street to the Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill to take shelter from the shooting.

Both victims are believed to be employees of FRÄNKISCHE while the shooter is believed to be a former employee, the sheriff said.

The coroner said the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies said the shooting scene is secure.

Investigators said there were around 30 employees at the business when the shooting happened.

The sheriff’s office said the employees will be brought to NewSpring Church to be medically checked and interviewed by investigators.

Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

Employees of FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road gather in front of the Typsy Tavern Bar & Grill in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

Law enforcement at scene of shooting at FRÄNKISCHE on AM Ellison Road in Anderson Co., S.C., April 5, 2022 (WSPA)

We will update this story as more information becomes available.