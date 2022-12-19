BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that left two men injured.

On Dec. 18, around approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Sea Island Parkway in Saint Helena Island for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the residence.

A 38-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his extremities and is being treated at a local hospital and a 19-year-old man suffered more substantial injuries and is currently in stable condition at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The incident is being investigated as a burglary-home invasion. Deputies say there were three people at the home when two men armed with guns forcibly entered the residence and began firing at them.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Matt Wilfong at 843-255-3439 or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.