GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates died from a fentanyl overdose in the Greenville County Detention Center.

We previously reported that on May 12 paramedics were called to the detention center after two inmates were found unresponsive in the housing unit.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the men as Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45.

After further investigation, the coroner’s office said Zack’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and Broome’s cause of death was the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and eylazine.

Both deaths have been ruled accidental.