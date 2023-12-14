AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around noon Thursday near the intersection of Wrights Mill Rd. and Rushton Rd.

The report from SCHP says a Toyota Corolla with 2 occupants was traveling north on Rushton Rd. when it collided with a school bus.

Both occupants of the Toyota were killed in the crash. According to Aiken County Schools, there were 3 people on the school bus: the driver, a bus monitor, and a middle school student. None of them sustained injuries, but the student was taken to the hospital for observation and has since been released.

The names of the deceased have not been released as of the time of this article’s publication.