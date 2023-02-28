LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Longs residents have been charged with human trafficking at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 25, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged on Friday, according to SLED.

Jackson and Ladson allegedly knew the victim was homeless and addicted to narcotics and knew “the victim would be subjected to, or for the purposes of, sex trafficking, forced labor or services, for the purposes of performing commercial sexual acts for compensation,” according to SLED.

Jackson allegedly purchased a hotel room at Comfort Suites Hotel on Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach and posted commercial sex ads of the victim in various stages of nudity, according to SLED.

Ladson allegedly provided the victim with narcotics, according to SLED.

The victim was “being exploited for narcotics through force, fraud and coercion and that she did not want to engage in commercial sex,” according to SLED.

Jackson and Ladson took the money gained from the sex acts, SLED said.

Jackson and Ladson were both booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.