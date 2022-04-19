COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for two men who were involved in the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Mall.
The Columbia Police Department announced on Monday they arrested a second person in connection to the Easter weekend shooting that left more than a dozen people injured.
Marquise Robinson, 20, taken into custody on Monday, was denied bond on Tuesday after the judge deemed him a flight risk and a danger to the community “based on facts of the case presented in court,” said officers with the Columbia Police Department.
Robinson is being charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of attempted murder, and one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The man previously arrested, Jewayne Price, was also denied bond under the same circumstances.
Price was first charged with Price with unlawful carrying of a pistol but law enforcement announced during a press conference on Monday he would be facing additional charges, including nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of attempted murder.
Authorities are still searching for a third suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting. That person, Omari Smith, is considered armed and dangerous.