COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for two men who were involved in the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Mall.

The Columbia Police Department announced on Monday they arrested a second person in connection to the Easter weekend shooting that left more than a dozen people injured.

Marquise Robinson, 20, taken into custody on Monday, was denied bond on Tuesday after the judge deemed him a flight risk and a danger to the community “based on facts of the case presented in court,” said officers with the Columbia Police Department.

Jewayne Price was denied bond Tuesday for his role in a Columbia mall shooting | Photo courtesy Columbia PD

Robinson is being charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of attempted murder, and one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The man previously arrested, Jewayne Price, was also denied bond under the same circumstances.

Price was first charged with Price with unlawful carrying of a pistol but law enforcement announced during a press conference on Monday he would be facing additional charges, including nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of attempted murder.

Authorities are still searching for a third suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting. That person, Omari Smith, is considered armed and dangerous.