2 men wanted for Ohio murder arrested in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men wanted for murder in Ohio were arrested in Spartanburg County Monday afternoon.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the Sanducky Police Department, located in Sandusky, OH, reached out to the sheriff’s office about one or possibly two murder suspects that were in Spartanburg County.

The sheriff’s office said Tevin Latin, 27, who was wanted for murder, was staying at a motel on New Cut Road in Spartanburg County.

According to our sister station, WJW-TV, Latin was wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Trinidy Jones on Jan. 5.

The sheriff’s office was notified that Latin was possibly staying with another murder suspect, Maleek Aaron, 26.

According to our sister station, WJW-TV, Aaron was wanted in connection to a shooting that left four people hurt on Sept. 27, 2020.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that both suspects were staying at the Roadway Inn located at 2070 New Cut Road.

While deputies were searching the area, they observed Latin walking near New Cut Road. Latin then walked into the Roadway Inn parking lot, knocked on a door and entered the room when someone opened the door, the police report said.

Deputies surrounded the hotel room and gave call outs for Latin to exit the room.

According to the police reports, Latin opened the door, saw deputies and immediately closed the door back.

After several minutes of call outs, Latin exited the room with a gray book bag and threw it to the ground.

Latin was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies began to call out Aaron who was believed to be with Latin.

After several attempted call outs, a man exited the room who deputies later identified as Aaron, the other murder suspect.

Aaron was also taken into custody without incident.

Both men were taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and were booked on fugitive from justice warrants.