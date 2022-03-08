COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that two men have pled guilty to State Grand Jury charges in connection to a drug trafficking organization.

According to the AG’s office, Nicanor Rodriquez and Anthony Gracely founded and operated a drug trafficking organization from September 2013 to May 2021 while incarcerated at Lee Correctional Institue.

Officials state that Rodriquez and Gracely coordinated the supply and distribution of illegal narcotics through the use of contraband cell phones smuggled into the prison. Rodriquez is named as the source of supply for Gracely, who used the contraband phones to contact narcotics suppliers from Mexico, Georgia, and Texas. Rodriquez was responsible for trafficking the illegal narcotics into South Carolina, while Gracely was responsible for distributing said narcotics throughout the state.

“Illegal cellphones allowed these men to continue their criminal enterprises while in prison,” Bryan Stirling, Director of the S.C. Department of Corrections said. “They have ruined countless lives with their continued drug dealings. I’m grateful they will be kept behind bars for a significant number of years, and I hope one day we will have the necessary legislation to allow state prisons to jam illegal cellphone signals.”

The State Grand Jury issued indictments in two separate investigations, named “Prison Empire” and “Graceland,” targeting the now nonactive drug trafficking organization with a combined total of more than 100 defendants, more than 500 charges, and spanning several counties.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 5 kilos of heroin, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, and 82 firearms, all attributable to Rodriquez’s organization. The investigation also revealed the conspiracy is responsible for more than 1000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin trafficked throughout the state.

The following information is provided by the US Attorney’s Office:

Nicanor Rodriguez, the founder, supplier, and leader of this drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to the following charges:

2017-GS-47-14 (Count 1) – Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy) (Greenville County)

2017-GS-47-52 (Count 1) – Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy) (Greenville County)

2019-GS-47-17 (Count 1) – Criminal Conspiracy (Edgefield County)

2019-GS-47-17 (Count 3) – Kidnapping (Edgefield County)

2019-GS-47-20 (Count 1) – Trafficking Cocaine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy) (Greenville County)

2019-GS-47-21 (Count 1) – Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams (Lexington County)

2019-GS-47-23 (Count 1) – Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy) (Pickens County)

2020-GS-47-28 (Count 1) – Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy) (Greenville County)

Rodriquez also admitted and pled guilty to ordering two alleged co-conspirators to kidnap the 18-year-old pregnant daughter of another alleged co-conspirator who owed Rodriquez a drug debt. The incident allegedly occurred in Edgefield County in September 2018.

“This case highlights the dangers of illegal cell phones inside our prisons. Inmates used contraband phones to run a drug empire but also to kidnap a pregnant 18-year-old, which was planned by the inmates, ordered by phone, and carried out by people outside the prison,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

Rodriquez is currently incarcerated with SCDC until 2041 for prior drug convictions, stemming from a 2007 investigation. On March 4, he was sentenced to an additional 40 years for the charges stemming from this investigation.

Gracely pled guilty to four counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of trafficking heroin. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all other defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.