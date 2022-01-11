2 small earthquakes were reported near Columbia on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Two more earthquakes rattled small towns near Columbia on Tuesday.

The first, a 1.7 magnitude, was recorded in Elgin around 12:30 a.m. while a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded near Lugoff just after 8:30 a.m.

More than a dozen small earthquakes have been recorded in the area over the past few weeks, leaving some researchers baffled.

Despite small earthquakes being common in South Carolina, College of Charleston Geologist Steven Jaume called the swarm “puzzling” in a report by the Associated Press, mostly because the quakes have continued for an extended period of time.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the small earthquakes are not necessarily indicators of a larger earthquake to come.

A low magnitude earthquake was reported in Ladson on Sunday night.