2 South Carolina college students killed in Hilton Head bridge crash

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Two of three people killed when a pickup truck and a sedan crashed on a bridge over a body of water were students at South Carolina colleges.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the victims Saturday as 23-year-old Tyler Cameron Carroll, 27-year-old Jonathan Green and 21-year-old Jordan Amari Johnson.

A University of South Carolina Beaufort spokeswoman told The Island Packet that Green was studying information science at the university.

A Converse College spokeswoman says Johnson was a student there.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when the pickup and sedan collided on the westbound Hilton Head bridges. The crash sent the truck into the water.