ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a big honor for two South Carolina State University (SCSU) students.

Victoria Jordan and Kenard Holmes, both juniors at the university, have been named White House HBCU Scholars. They are among 102 students from HBCUs – Historically Black Colleges and Universities – across the country that will head to Washington this weekend for the honor.

“I’m super excited about the HBCU White House initiative. Now at 19 years old, I’m going to the White House from South Carolina State University,” said Jordan. “The president could have nominated literally anybody, but he nominated me and Victoria, so I’m just grateful,” Holmes added.

SCSU president Alexander Conyers nominated the students. They were selected for their achievements in academics, leadership, and civic engagement. “I was so grateful, because it’s not that I was so great, but because other people saw me and noticed I would be a great representative for my university, and I take great pride in that,” said Holmes.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the White House initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity recognizes undergraduate, graduate, and professional students for their many accomplishments.

HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, the U.S. Department of Education, and their schools.

“We are going to be working with different government entities like NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Jordan. “We’re going to be sitting and talking with all the different entities that make our government our government. For me and Kennard especially, we’re going to be paying a visit to Congressman Clyburn when we are in DC, which is super exciting, because both Kennard and I are in the Dr. Emily E. Clyburn Honors College, and we’re both Distinguished Scholars of the Clyburn family.”

“It’s not just going to the White House for a week, beyond that we will be meeting monthly, having assignments, growing as professionals, and challenging one another from other universities, just growing as professionals,” said Holmes.

The two SC State students formed a friendship soon after they arrived on campus in 2021, as a result of their work together in several campus organizations.

Both Victoria and Kenard are tall in stature, but that’s not the only reason their peers look up to them.

Victoria is a Bio-Chemistry major. “I’ll get both my DMD/DDS and my PHD in molecular and cellular biology. With that, I want to be able to do translational research, meaning I will do both clinical and benchwork research to help find a cure for head and neck cancer. I currently do research at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and I specialize in pancreatic cancer right now, what we look at there is the tumor marker environment, and the different components of that, but since some of your cells your born with them, they just translate differently in different body parts. I want to take the knowledge I’ve learned from pancreatic cancer research and apply it to head and neck cancer research. Later on, this fall, I will be receiving my first scientific publication. I will be the youngest African American female from both the Medical University of South Carolina and South Carolina State University to be a published co-author at just 19 years old.”

Twenty-year-old Kenard Holmes is a Business Management major. “I want to pursue a career in human resource management … I’m where God put me, and I truly believe that. It’s not because I’m so smart, not because I’m so strong, but because people have trusted me, and God put me in certain positions. This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I do not take it for granted,” said Holmes.

“SC State has believed in me. It’s helping me become the woman I want to be, and being able to share that with the world, not only my peers here at South Carolina State but with the world is everything,” Jordan said.

The 2023 group of HBCU Scholars was selected from a competitive pool of over 300 applicants.

Holmes and Jordan are among five White House HBCU Scholars in South Carolina. The others represent Voorhees and Allen University, and Denmark Technical College.