LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a South Carolina high school was locked down over fears of weapons on the campus.

WIS-TV reports that White Knoll High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon, as sheriff’s deputies searched the school.

Principal Ted Daughtry said two students were detained by law officers. He said that one of the students had a knife.

Few details were released about the reports of a gun. The principal said that both students would be suspended.