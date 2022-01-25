2 wanted for string of armed robberies confronted by police in Gaffney, 1 escapes

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – One person was arrested and another was wanted for a string of armed robberies following a confrontation with officers in Gaffney.

Gaffney Police said officers were called to a suspicious vehicle outside the Liberty Tax Service on Floyd Baker Boulevard when they found a empty running car which was wanted in connection with armed robberies at financial companies in South Carolina.

Officers found two men inside wearing masks and after a brief conversation, police said the two rushed the officers and escaped after being hit with a stun gun. Police said one of the suspects also threw a bag with a gun inside at one of the officers.

Gaffney Police said one of the two was arrested a short time later after breaking into a vehicle on Marion Avenue.

42-year-old Gerald Jerome Raymond of Gastonia, NC is facing numerous charges including armed robbery with a deadly weapon and assault on police officer while resisting arrest.

Investigators said the charges are related to armed robberies on December 17 and January 12 after evidence found at Liberty Tax linked both suspects to those crimes.

The second man was not yet been found.

Gaffney Police said they are working with agencies around the area and are in communication with the FBI regarding the suspects and other cases.