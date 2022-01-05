2-year-old dies after being shot by BB gun in Anderson Co.

South Carolina News

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 2-year-old has died Wednesday morning after being shot by a BB gun in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 2:00 a.m. to Carr Court in Belton.

Deputies said the 2-year-old was accidentally hit and flown to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the toddlers has died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and DSS are investigating.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

