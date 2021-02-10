2-year-old girl found safe, but police still searching for her abductor

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for a man who stole a vehicle and abducted a 2-year-old girl.

It happened outside the Quality Inn off Charleston Highway in Cayce, South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday the girl and a puppy were both found unharmed in the vehicle around 12:00 a.m. near Happytown Road and Fallaw Road in the Gaston area.

Authorities also released a new image that is believed to be the suspect. They are now asking for the public’s help identifying the individual.

You can provide information or tips regarding the suspect to 803-794-0456.

