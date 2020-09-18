2 years since the drowning of mental patients in Hurricane Florence floodwaters

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday marks two years since two women drowned in Hurricane Florence floodwater.

Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green were in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van when it was swept away.

Both were mental health patients being transported to the Pee Dee.

Now, Newton’s family says they will sue the hospital that discharged her, arguing that she should have been committed to the hospital.

Both families already filed federal lawsuits against the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. They claim the women were treated like criminals and not patients.

The officers in charge of transporting the patients were arrested and later released on bond.

The van driver, Stephen Flood, was been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter while the passenger, Joshua Bishop, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. They were also fired from their post.